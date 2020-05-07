Home / News / David Shive Talks GSA Digitization Efforts Amid Telework Operations

David Shive Talks GSA Digitization Efforts Amid Telework Operations

Brenda Marie Rivers May 7, 2020 News

David Shive
David Shive

David Shive, chief information officer of the General Services Administration (GSA), has said that the agency experienced minimal disruptions even as 90 percent of its workforce have implemented a telework setup, FedScoop reported Wednesday.

Shive told the publication in an interview that GSA is a “largely mobile-enabled organization” and that current telework needs “didn’t require too much change” from the agency.

“We did some stress-testing beforehand just to make sure that all of our infrastructure was going to work well, that employees were trained who are not often teleworkers and did a little bit of tuning kind of around the edges,” he said. “But it really wasn’t a lot different.”

Shive added that GSA has been working to further develop its efforts to digitize its analog procedures including records management, signatures software and collaborative applications.

Check Also

Lawmakers Call for $26B in Coronavirus Relief Funding to Support R&D Programs

A bipartisan group of senators is seeking $26 billion from the Trump administration’s coronavirus relief package to sustain research efforts and personnel in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved