DHS, FBI Look to Release Report on North Korean-Backed Malware Attacks

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are planning to release data on alleged hacking activities backed by the North Korean government this week, FedScoop reported Tuesday. The malware analysis reports include information on hacking operations undertaken by an advanced persistent threat group called Hidden Cobra.

According to FedScoop's sources, the reports may include 26 malware samples that mostly build on the “Manuscrypt” malware family. Hidden Cobra targets critical infrastructure such as U.S. financial and cryptocurrency systems. Previously, the federal government launched efforts to share threat data with industry to fortify the security of commercial products.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Cyber Command said that Cybercom “persistently releases” malware information from DHS and FBI to fortify U.S. cybersecurity. Publicly disclosing malicious activity “imposes costs on countries” who work against U.S. and allied interests, Cybercom noted.