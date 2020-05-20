DHS Hosts Annual Info Sharing Summit on Public Safety

The Department of Homeland Security's science and technology directorate and the National Alliance for Public Safety Geospatial Information Services Foundation held an event that sought to disseminate various practices and validate approaches in geospatial technologies and information sharing.

The annual Innovation Summit for Preparedness and Resilience event aims to address gaps in technology development, craft preparedness policies and inform the development of emergency management and first response curriculum, DHS said Tuesday.

S&T invited GIS experts and public safety personnel to grow connections, engage in workshops and build capabilities in developing decision support systems at the event.

NAPSG and DHS seek to assist communities in preparation for potential disasters and rebuild efforts through the yearly summit. The sixth InSPIRE summit is slated to run from April 6 through April 8 at Salt Lake City.