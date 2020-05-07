Home / News / DHS S&T Helps Other Department Teams Implement Awareness Tool

Nichols Martin May 7, 2020 News

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate has engaged with other DHS components to help them implement the Team Awareness Kit, a digital tool designed to facilitate response team coordination.

Public safety teams may use TAK to simplify day-to-day activities, communicate and observe tactical awareness, DHS said Tuesday.

S&T helped other DHS teams modify TAK to suit their unique needs and fully deploy the tool enterprisewide. Air Force Research Laboratory originally developed TAK.

The kit features server and client components that would run on an organization's existing hardware. TAK cost models would depend on an organization's equipment.

DHS also offers an S&T-funded interactive guide for U.S. Border Patrol agents using TAK. Agents may access both TAK and the guide via mobile devices.

“The guide will also allow more well-versed TAK users to expand their knowledge of the tool as their comfort level increases," said Shawn McDonald, program manager at S&T.

