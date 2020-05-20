DISA, USAF Partner to Bolster Mobile Device Security

The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) is working with the U.S. Air Force to test physical cases designed to bolster the security of mobile devices used by airmen, Fedscoop reported Tuesday.

These cases cover cameras and shield phones with signal jamming and biometrics to allow the devices for use in facilities with strict security requirements. The effort aims to boost the security of commercial devices and also implement stricter access management.

Steve Wallace, who leads DISA’s emerging technology directorate, said tests will resume when the COVID-19 pandemic ends. He and Frank Konieczny, USAF's chief technology officer, spoke about the effort at a virtual event with Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association.