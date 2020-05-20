Eileen Vidrine, Air Force Chief Data Officer, to Keynote Potomac Officers Club’s The Power of Data 2020 Forum on June 10th

Eileen Vidrine, chief data officer of the U.S. Air Force, will serve as a keynote speaker at Potomac Officers Club’s The Power of Data Virtual Forum on Wednesday, June 10th.

In her current role, Vidrine develops and implements strategies for enterprise data management, analytics, and digital transformation to optimize performance and drive out innovation in and across all missions and operations.

Effective integrated data systems help public servants identify gaps in services and pinpoint where they should target outreach and work to increase access for specific groups of citizens. However, as federal agencies begin to work toward an ideal world of data integration, the combination of large volumes, velocities and varieties pose a threat to both public and private sectors as they work toward a seamless solution.

At the Power of Data Virtual Event, notable Vidrine will discuss the priorities and challenges to integrate data systems that provide public servants information about their collective impact and help them identify ways they can improve outcomes together.

In addition to Vidrine, Deepinder Uppal, vice president of Public Sector Technology Innovation Information Builders, will speak at the event. He will discuss how the public and private sectors can prepare for the rapid evolution of AI, ML, IoT, and prescriptive analytics starting with data.

As the federal government continues to break down its own barriers and create systems for data integration and information sharing that can be adopted at scale, one thing is clear: it is a shared process that federal and industry leaders must develop together for a more powerful future.

