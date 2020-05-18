Fluor, BWXT Subsidiary Secure $13B Tank Closure Contract from DoE; Tom D’Agostino Quoted

Fluor Corporation announced on Monday that the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) has selected Hanford Works Restoration (HWR), a joint venture between a subsidiary of BWX Technologies (BWXT) and Fluor, to lead the ten-year, $13 billion Tank Closure Contract at the DoE’s Hanford Site.

“Fluor began its 13-year tenure at Hanford in 1996 with a contract to manage most of the site’s cleanup work and we have been an integrated part of the community ever since. We look forward to working with the incumbent Tank Farm employees, DOE, the regulators, and other Hanford contractors to shift to a unified closure mentality and safely accelerate the completion timeline,” said Tom D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Government Group.

The joint venture will partner with two pre-selected small businesses, DBD and INTERA, which provide specialized modeling and regulatory expertise, respectively. HWR will provide services for the transition from the current tank operations contract to the tank closure contract.

The team will support operations and maintenance of the single shell and double shell tank farms, including volume management and secondary waste treatment facilities and the completion of construction and operations.

Additionally, the joint venture will provide maintenance to equipment necessary to pretreat and feed low-level waste to the low-activity waste verification facility and a single-shell tank waste remediation and closure to support the Hanford Site environmental cleanup.

Established in 1943, the Hanford Site's original mission was to produce plutonium for national defense. Operations to make the raw materials for nuclear weapons continued until the late 1980s. In 1989, Hanford's mission shifted from production of weapons material to waste management and environmental cleanup.

“We’re pleased that DOE has given us the opportunity to demonstrate the effectiveness of the new end-state contract approach to accelerate closing Hanford’s tanks and reduce DOE’s liability,” added D’Agostino.

BWXT also commented on the contract award. Rex Geveden, BWXT’s president and chief executive officer said, “This contract award demonstrates that BWXT’s nuclear operations and waste management capabilities are key differentiators for Hanford’s programs that are of critical importance to the nation and the State of Washington.”

