Former DOE Exec Kyle Yunaska Joins NASA as Deputy Chief of Staff

Kyle Yunaska, former director of the National Laboratory Operations Board, has been appointed to serve as NASA's deputy chief of staff, SpaceRef reported Thursday.

He joined the Department of Energy in 2017 to serve in the Office of Energy Policy and Systems Analysis, then went on to lead coordination and collaborative pursuits across national laboratories.

Yunaska also supported the DOE Space Coordination Group that oversees the department's external engagements related to space. His career also includes contributions to Georgetown University where he served as a decision support analyst. He is a graduate of East Carolina University.