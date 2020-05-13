Gina Haspel Moves into First Place in Wash100 Popular Vote; Voting Ends June 1st

The votes continue to flood in as this year’s Wash100 Popular Vote draws to a close on June 1st, and the government contracting (GovCon) community chooses the most significant executive of consequence to the sector for 2020.

Most recently, your votes led Gina Haspel of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to reclaim first place in the Wash100 Popular Vote Rankings. Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse, now sits in second place after climbing over 20 spots in the rankings over the last few weeks.

With less than three weeks left, in the 2020 Wash100 Popular Vote, Haspel and McIntyre are going to be deadlocked in a battle for the top position in the rankings along with the other 98 acclaimed GovCon executives who received Wash100 Awards in 2020. Your vote is more crucial now than it ever has been in the six year history of the award. Don’t wait any longer to cast your votes.

After 33 years with the CIA, Haspel was confirmed by the Senate in May 2018 to become the first female director of the agency in U.S. history. In her role, she oversees intelligence collection and analysis, covert action, liaison relationships with foreign services and counterintelligence operations.

For her efforts, Haspel won her second consecutive Wash100 Award. She was recognized for developing new technologies and policies that enhance safety within the CIA as well as national security. This continued her work to diversify the agency’s workforce and improve its status as an intelligence service, which secured her first Wash100 Award in 2019.

McIntyre’s 2020 Wash100 Award win was his fourth overall in the six-year history of the award. He was recognized for growing the company’s revenue and consulting services through securing major contract awards, closing valuable acquisitions and forging new partnerships.

McIntyre’s leadership in Guidehouse’s acquisition of Navigant Consulting played a direct role in Guidehouse’s revenue and company growth. Guidehouse is now a global organization with more than 7,000 employees across 50 offices worldwide.

About The Wash100

This year represents our sixth annual Wash100 Award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, achievement, and vision.

Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.