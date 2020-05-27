Unanet
Home / News / Glenn Fine to Resign From DoD IG Office

Glenn Fine to Resign From DoD IG Office

Brenda Marie Rivers May 27, 2020 News

Glenn Fine
Glenn Fine

Glenn Fine, former principal deputy inspector general at the Department of Defense (DoD), is slated to depart from the DoD Office of the IG (OIG) on June 1, Politico reported Tuesday

Fine, who joined the Pentagon OIG in 2015, announced his intent to resign this week in an email to employees. Previously, Fine was selected to head a panel created to manage the Trump administration's COVID-19 relief efforts, according to the report.

Prior to his most recent role, Fine served as IG at the Department of Justice (DOJ) from 2000 to 2011. He also served as special counsel at the DOJ OIG and spent time as Assistant U.S. Attorney in Washington, D.C. He was a partner at Dechert LLP before joining DOJ OIG.

Fine's resignation comes after President Trump announced plans to nominate Jason Abend, a senior policy adviser at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), as permanent DoD IG last month.

Check Also

Gen. John Raymond

USAF to Submit Final Space Force Acquisition Strategy Report; Gen. John Raymond Quoted

The U.S. Air Force (USAF) plans to submit to Congress a revised version of its report on proposed alternatives to the U.S. Space Force's procurement strategies, SpaceNews reported Sunday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved