Government, Industry Generate Insight to Bolster Space Industrial Base

Executives from both the public and private sectors attended a four-day virtual conference last week to discuss the U.S. space industry, Space News reported Monday.

The State of the Space Industrial Base 2020 conference served as an avenue to tackle how the industry and U.S. space presence would thrive amid challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives from the U.S. Space Force, the Defense Innovation Unit, Air force Research Laboratory, NASA, the departments of Energy and Commerce, industry and academia took part in the event.

Conference members plan to compile discussions into a report on how the government can foster public and private space investments.

The report will also include recommendations on how to build the future's space industry workforce through educational efforts.