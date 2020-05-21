GSA Launches Beta Website for Federal Rulemaking Info

The General Services Administration (GSA) is working to update its web-based repository of information on government-issued documents and federal regulations as part of an initiative under the agency’s eRulemaking program.

GSA said Wednesday that the modernization of Regulations.gov is aimed at improving the website’s comment interface and search features ahead of the existing site’s decommissioning in September.

Users will be redirected to the website’s beta version starting this week ahead of subsequent redirects scheduled over the next few months. The beta site will also include features for public feedback to help inform further development, according to GSA.

The agency noted that the changes will not impact Regulations.gov’s backend processes and that it will “continue to support the public and agency users as usual.”