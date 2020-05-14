GSA Launches Updated Cloud Info Center Database

The General Services Administration (GSA) has updated the design of its Cloud Information Center launched last year to serve as a repository for cloud computing information and best practices.

GSA said Wednesday that the modified CIC interface includes features to support automation, wider accessibility, secure hosting and mobile compatibility in line with requirements under the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act.

CIC houses GSA resources such as templates, acquisition guides and a "market research as a service" tool. The CIC effort comes as part of the Office of Management and Budget’s “Cloud Smart” strategy meant to help agencies integrate best practices in implementing, scaling and sustaining cloud capabilities to address information technology modernization needs.

“The next iteration of the CIC puts people at the center of technology,” said John Radziszewski, GSA's cloud program manager. “By improving its design and upgrading its platform, it will be much easier for the GSA Cloud Team to publish information and for stakeholders to act on it.”

GSA noted that it will continually update CIC in line with federal policies and current technologies and practices.