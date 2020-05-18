GSA Unveils Database for Governmentwide Contract Award Info

The General Services Administration (GSA) has launched a web-based tool in a move to consolidate information on the agency’s governmentwide contracting activities and visualize the allocation of contract obligations.

GSA said in the Government-Wide Category Management Reporting and Analytics website that the public database includes an awards exploration tool as well as a simplified interface for searching various information at the award level.

The data source was initially restricted for federal employees and is now one of eight GSA tools accessible to vendors, according to a Federal News Network report. GSA noted that it intends to conduct training sessions and other activities with its data working groups as part of efforts to provide more accessible stakeholder tools.