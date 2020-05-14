Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre Takes First Place in Wash100 Popular Vote; Voting Ending June 1st

The 2020 Wash100 Popular Vote will come to an end on June 1st. That leaves you with less than three weeks to cast your votes before the deadline. With only eighteen days left to vote, the race for first place is reaching a fever pitch and the most competitive race to first place in the six-year history of the Wash100 Award is expected to end with a bang.

Click here to vote for your favorite Wash100 executives in government contracting (GovCon)!

Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse and a four-time Wash100 Award winner, started this week in first place in the Wash100 Vote Rankings. However, Gina Haspel, director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), overtook first place and held onto the top spot until Thursday morning.

Now, McIntyre has moved into first place and is holding onto the top spot 2020 Wash100 Vote Rankings. That leaves YOU with 18 days to cast your votes and ensure that McIntyre remains in first through June 1st, or to vote for your favorite GovCon executives and give them a chance to sit in first place on June 1st.

The government contracting (GovCon) community has made this year’s battle for the top spot the most competitive in the six-year history of the Wash100 Award. Over 13,000 votes have been cast to date, but your participation could be the difference between first and second place for your favorite GovCon executives in the federal sector. Vote Now to ensure the results you want.

Click here to vote for your favorite 2020 Wash100 executives in the GovCon sector!

About The Wash100

This year represents our sixth annual Wash100 Award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, achievement, and vision.

Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.