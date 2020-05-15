HHS Seeks Research to Support Health Care Amid COVID-19 Effects

Unanet
Nichols Martin May 15, 2020 News

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) plans to invest $5 million in research to fortify U.S. health care against the COVID-19 pandemic. HHS said Thursday that its Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality seeks multi-method, coronavirus-related studies that would generate initial results within six months.

"This funding will help us understand, as rapidly as we can, the ways in which our health systems were successful or challenged during the response to the COVID-19 virus," said Alex Azar, HHS secretary.

The effort aims to improve health care, ensure patient safety and study COVID-19's effects on vulnerable communities during and even after the pandemic. The $5 million funding opportunity may support projects across all settings of health care such as primary care, home nursing, pharmacy and hospital activity.

