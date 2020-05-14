Unanet
House Energy & Commerce Committee Present U.S. Tech Leadership Agenda

Nichols Martin May 14, 2020 News

Reps. Greg Walden, R-Ore., and Cathy McMorris Rodger, R-Wash., members of the Energy and Commerce Committee, have unveiled an effort to support the country's performance in the global technology competition.

The Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee, led by Rodgers on the republican side, will pursue an agenda that includes 15 bills dedicated to U.S. global technology leadership, the E&C Committee said Tuesday.

These bills aim to advance emerging technologies, global data innovation and security, U.S.-wide innovation and the use of artificial intelligence to address online crimes.

The agenda includes the following bills:

  • Advancing 3D Printing Act
  • Advancing Blockchain Act
  • Advancing Facial Recognition Act
  • Advancing Gig Economy Act
  • Advancing IOT Manufacturing Act
  • Advancing New and Advanced Materials Act
  • Advancing Quantum Computing Act
  • Advancing Tech Startups Act
  • Advancing Unmanned Delivery Services Act
  • Countering Online Harms Act
  • Generating Artificial Intelligence Networking Security Act
  • Internet Application Integrity and Disclosure Act
  • Showing How Isolationism Effects Long-term Development or SHIELD Act
  • Smart IoT Act
  • Telling Everyone the Location of data Leaving the U.S. or TELL Act

