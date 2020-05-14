House Energy & Commerce Committee Present U.S. Tech Leadership Agenda

Reps. Greg Walden, R-Ore., and Cathy McMorris Rodger, R-Wash., members of the Energy and Commerce Committee, have unveiled an effort to support the country's performance in the global technology competition.

The Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee, led by Rodgers on the republican side, will pursue an agenda that includes 15 bills dedicated to U.S. global technology leadership, the E&C Committee said Tuesday.

These bills aim to advance emerging technologies, global data innovation and security, U.S.-wide innovation and the use of artificial intelligence to address online crimes.

The agenda includes the following bills: