IT Expert Bobby Saxon Named Deputy CIO of CMS

Bobby Saxon, acting director of the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services' emergency preparedness and response operations, has been appointed to serve as the agency's deputy chief information officer, Fedscoop reported Friday.

He will serve as one of the two CMS deputy CIOs, with the other being George Hoffmann, a former vice president at General Dynamics Information Technology.

Saxon first joined CMS in 2017 to serve as the CIO of Healthcare.gov, a health care service administered by CMS. The former serviceman also supported IT operations at the U.S. Army as a colonel.

Both Saxon will and Hoffmann will serve under Rajiv Uppal, CMS CIO.