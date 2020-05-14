Jacobs Announces 3 Projects Selected as OCEA by ASCE; Bob Pragada Quoted

Jacobs announced that three of the company’s projects have been recognized by American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) as Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement (OCEA) honor award recipients, including Zoo Interchange Reconstruction, Olmsted Locks and Dam, and Queensferry Crossing, Jacobs reported on Thursday.

Jacobs’ projects were recognized for the superior civil engineering skills and significant contribution to civil engineering progress and society. "The solutions Jacobs implemented across these projects are benefitting and transforming these communities both today and into tomorrow – and now they can add this prestigious honor to their growing lists of accolades," said Jacobs President and Chief Operating Officer Bob Pragada.

The company’s projects have supported society and represent superior civil engineering progress, incorporating intricate interchanges, smart bridge technology and a massive waterway infrastructure upgrade.

The projects were selected because of their mobility and resiliency benefits, as well as representation of the company’s legacy of technical excellence and dedication to solving clients' most challenging and complex water and infrastructure projects

Queensferry Crossing currently stands as the world's longest, three-tower, cable-stayed bridge, comprising 23,000 miles of cabling. As lead consultant and delivery partner of the Jacobs Arup Joint Venture, Jacobs supported Transport Scotland from the earliest option development.

The Zoo Interchange Reconstruction project was developed for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and named for its location bordering the Milwaukee County Zoo and serving more than 350,000 people daily. More than 90,000 jobs reside within two miles of the interchange.

Jacobs’ reconstruction project has been named the largest public works project ever undertaken in the state, designed by Forward 45, a joint venture consisting of Jacobs, Kapur & Associates and HNTB Corporation.

The Olmsted Locks and Dam project is the single biggest civil engineering project undertaken by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). Jacobs’ completed the project in 2018. The Olmsted Locks and Dam project represents a $3 billion, 30-year effort that required numerous engineering innovations and a team who dedicated more than 45 million hours.

Under the project, the Jacobs team replaced previous locks and dams called No. 52 and 53, originally built in 1929, as well as the temporary 1,200-foot-long lock chambers added in 1969 at 52 and 1979 at 53.

With the construction, the Olmsted project solved one of the largest bottlenecks for America's shipping industry at a critical part of the Ohio River. Jacobs, as lead partner of the design joint venture, supported the USACE by designing three key segments of the dam, including the Tainter Gate Section, Navigable Pass and Fixed Weir.

