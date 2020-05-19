Unanet
JAIC Highlights ‘Mission Initiatives’ for Business Process Transformation

Brenda Marie Rivers May 19, 2020 News

DoD's JAIC
The Department of Defense’s (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) has detailed its mission initiatives focused on achieving the DoD’s business process transformation goals. JAIC said Thursday that the AI projects are meant to automate the DoD’s digital workloads and “increase productivity at scale”.

The MIs encompass lines of effort such as acquisition, business administration, customer relations, finance and budget, human capital management and training and development.

JAIC intends to work with entities such as the Washington Headquarter Services and the service branches in a range of technical areas such as machine learning, natural language processing and robotic process automation.

Use cases for the proposed initiatives include the deployment of an ML model to detect discrepancies in U.S. Army transactions, RPA-driven U.S. Navy document processing and automated reviews of forms for Office of Management and Budget compliance.

