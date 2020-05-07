Jim Bridenstine: NASA Must Bolster National Strategy, International Partnerships for Artemis

Jim Bridenstine, the administrator of NASA and 2019 Wash100 Award recipient, said he intends to implement common safety standards across all participants, including foreign entities, of the Artemis program, Space News reported Wednesday.

He announced this intention as part of a larger national strategy effort at a webinar with the Center for Strategic and International Studies. His statement on national strategy stems from Congress' concerns with NASA's space exploration progress.

“From a strategic perspective, we need to be engaged with our interagency partners and with our international partners in a very robust way," Bridenstine said.

The administrator said he wishes for Artemis to gain the support of existing partners on the International Space Station, in addition to Japan, Europe and Canada, the report noted.

The Artemis program aims to revive manned exploration on the Moon, and then begin sending astronauts to Mars.