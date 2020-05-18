Juliane Gallina Makes Major Moves in Wash100 Popular Rankings; Voting Ends June 1st

Juliane Gallina, chief information officer (CIO) of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) made a significant jump from fifth to second place in the 2020 Wash100 Popular Vote over the weekend. Click here to vote for your favorite 2020 Wash100 executives in the GovCon sector! Voting ends June 1st.

Gallina secured her first Wash100 Award this year to drive the CIA’s information technology, cloud adoption and reach out across the industry to improve the agency’s success. She succeeded John Edwards as the CIO of the CIA in April 2019.

Since her appointment, she has been instrumental to advancing the agency’s IT capabilities and accelerating the emerging technologies, including cloud adoption’s pivotal role in the CIA’s future and secure mobility within the CIA.

During Potomac Officer Club’s CIO Forum 2020 on Jan. 23rd, Gallina, who served as a keynote speaker at the forum, described that her role in the CIA is to “keep the lights on.” The first step is to keep the lights on, but the greater challenges are buying more light bulbs and planning for the next mode of light bulb. Gallina has continued to navigate her blueprint for the agency into 2020.

The votes continue to flood in as this year's Wash100 Popular Vote draws to a close on June 1st, and the government contracting (GovCon) community holds the power to determine the most significant executive of consequence to the sector for 2020.

With exactly two weeks left to cast your vote, your decision is more crucial now than it ever has been in the six year history of the award to choose the most notable executive of consequence. Gallina's massive stride over just a few days demonstrates that the rankings are still anyone's game.

About The Wash100

This year represents our sixth annual Wash100 Award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, achievement, and vision.

Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award.