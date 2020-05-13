KBR Awarded Feasibility Study for High CO2 Gas Field Development; Jay Ibrahim Quoted

KBR has been awarded a Master Service Agreement (MSA) and Feasibility Study by JX Nippon Oil and Gas Exploration Corporation, a leading integrated energy, resources and materials group in Japan, the company reported on Wednesday.

"Being given the opportunity to work on this study is indicative of KBR's capabilities and skillsets across complex industrial assets and demonstrates our strategic commitment to sustainability, decarbonization, and the development of blue/green hydrogen as both the clean energy for the future, and foundation of a green chemical and product supply chain," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR president, Energy Solutions.

KBR's study will assess options for Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS), alongside blue hydrogen production relating to oil and gas fields in South East Asia, a region where JX Nippon will expand on its global track record of CCS/CCUS projects.

Under the project, KBR will provide technical consultancy services in relation to developing concepts and technology recommendations for the capture of CO2, reinjection, and production of blue (i.e. carbon free) hydrogen.

The company will also evaluate the feasibility of conversion and transport of hydrogen in other forms for sale into the market, including liquified cryogenic hydrogen, liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC), ammonia, and methanol (utilizing CO2).

The project will be led primarily from KBR's consulting hub in Singapore, leveraging on the specialist skills of its wider strategic and advisory consulting and engineering groups, including a world leading cryogenic hydrogen team which works with NASA extensively on the storage, training and safe handling of hydrogen at extreme temperatures.

"We are excited to be a part of this significant project which is indicative of the global transition to more sustainable energy supplies and our ambition to grow and maintain a substantial presence in Asia Pacific," added Ibrahim.

About KBR, Inc.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the Government Solutions and Energy sectors. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 80 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions.