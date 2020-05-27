LexisNexis Risk Solutions Recognized for Security, Risk Strategy; Kimberly Sutherland Quoted

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has been named as a leader among risk-based authentication (RBA) providers because of the company’s security and risk strategy, LexisNexis reported on Wednesday.

"We believe Forrester's ranking us as a leader stands as a proof point that LexisNexis Risk Solutions is making good on our long-term vision to help our customers gain a 360-degree view of an identity," said Kimberly Sutherland, vice president of fraud and identity strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

LexisNexis has continued to improve its fraud prevention throughout the year, receiving the highest score in the risk-based authentication report’s Strategy category. The company received the highest marks possible in 13 of 16 criteria including execution roadmap, market approach, biometrics plans, support engineers, professional services and partner ecosystem.

"We're proud of where we stand in the industry and the gains we've made in recent years through organic product enhancements complemented by several strategic acquisitions, which have made our offering truly comprehensive," added Sutherland.

The company also received the highest score possible in four of the Current Offering criteria evaluated, including rule management, statistical decisioning, device scale and user scale. The LexisNexis Risk Solutions vendor profile has outlined the company's acquisition and integration of the LexisNexis ThreatMetrix device reputation and online fraud management solution.

LexisNexis was also recognized for the company’s identity verification, risk-based authentication and transaction monitoring onto one platform by integrating traditional physical identity with digital identity capabilities.

The company expanded its fraud and identity solution growth strategy through its acquisition of ID Analytics and Emailage. The company announced the acquisition of Emailage in Feb. 2020.

Emailage will become a part of the Business Services group of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. The company has helped organizations reduce online fraud by building multi-dimensional profiles associated with customer email addresses to render predictive risk scores.

The acquisition will enhance the LexisNexis Risk Solutions Fraud and Identity Offering through Emailage's Email Intelligence-Based Fraud Risk Scoring Solutions. Emailage's network database will improve LexisNexis’ Digital Identity Network, which analyses an average of 39.9 billion transactions annually to provide organizations with actionable insight into the world's rapidly changing threat landscape.

Sutherland added, "Our key differentiator is that we offer our customers a full suite of risk assessment and authentication tools that allows them to receive real-time and on-demand insights. These shared insights place our customers in a solid position to fight fraud while providing a positive consumer experience."

