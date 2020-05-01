Lockheed Ships First Gallium Nitride Radar to Army

The U.S. Army has received a version of a Lockheed Martin-made radar powered by Gallium Nitride that boosts the sensor's reliability and range.

GaN technology also poses the potential for future updates such as counterfire target acquisition, Lockheed said Thursday.

“Lockheed Martin recently delivered the first Q-53 system to the U.S. Army equipped with GaN,” said Mark Mekker, director of radar programs at Lockheed.

Mekker said the GaN upgrade will allow the Army to constantly tailor the system in response to changing requirements.

Q-53 is designed to identify and track enemies for the protection of deployed troops. Operators may use the radar in either 360- or 90-degree modes.

Lockheed delivered the GaN radars under a contract issued in 2018.