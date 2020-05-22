Maj. Gen. David Bassett to Lead Defense Contract Management Agency

Unanet
Nichols Martin May 22, 2020 News

Maj. Gen. David Bassett, head of the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office for Command Control Communications – Tactical, has been appointed to serve as director of the Defense Contract Management Agency, C4ISRNet reported Thursday.

Effective June 4, Bassett will lead the agency tasked with the oversight of defense contracting processes. He will also receive a promotion to the rank of lieutenant general.

The Army executive officer led the management of a variety of technology procurement programs such as those of the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle and updates for the Abrams battle tank.

Bassett joined military service after his post-college commissioning in 1988. He first served with the signal corps then went on to the Army's procurement arm 11 years later.

