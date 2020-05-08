Marine Corps Systems Command Moves to Competitive Prototyping Phase for Combat Vehicle Concept

The U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) Systems Command has partnered with the Office of Naval Research and the service branch's Combat Development and Integration unit to conduct procurement planning efforts for a combat vehicle concept.

The Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle will house reconnaissance features and an open system framework that will enable the platform to communicate, sense, shoot and work under the Naval Expeditionary Force, USMC said Tuesday.

The Program Manager for Light Armored Vehicles has teamed up with Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center to modify the ARV concept into a platform that will study the effects of capability changes, while ONR has started research efforts in support of technology readiness tests and competitive prototyping for the vehicle.

PM LAV issued a request for information in 2019 to seek input on specifications for a transformational vehicle.

The military service rescheduled an industry event for the vehicle's competitive prototyping phase this month to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.