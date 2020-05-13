Melissa Palmer Becomes Area VP of Federal Sales for Absolute Software

Absolute Software has appointed Melissa Palmer as area vice president of federal sales to help government agencies maintain visibility and control over their endpoints and protect sensitive data, the company reported on Tuesday.

Palmer, an award-winning IT professional, will bring a deep expertise in the technologies that drive secure government work to Absolute Software. She has spent more than 15 years solving problems and creating opportunities within the public sector for infosec brands.

Palmer has already begun to improve industry’s IT security in her new role. “IT has little visibility into what’s happening with that laptop; there’s no remote way to ensure the security agents are working or address the problem. Security agents that are broken or have been turned off inadvertently leaves everyone open to malicious threat actors,” Palmer said.

Prior to joining Absolute Software, Palmer served as department of the Navy sales representative at Red Hat. In the role she secured the Quarterly MVP Award, Top Producer in Public Sector and President's Club Award. She also drove 179 percent growth in territory.

During her tenure at McAfee, Palmer recruited, led and retained a team of top sales talent that directly supported the Department of Defense (DoD) in cybersecurity. She also managed Intel Security, the only Enterprise Security OEM that addresses security at the chip layer, the end point, the data center and the network.

Palmer also worked with Looking Glass as director of the DoD division and at VMware as Navy and U.S. Marine Corps. (USMC) strategic account manager. In her previous roles, she discovered the unique challenges IT faces inside the public sector.

In a recent interview with Palmer to discuss her new role and Absolute Software’s initiatives, she discussed how data protection will continue to become a critical part of the GovCon sector. She stated that: “data protection is critically important and as a result, government agencies have layered on many security tools hoping to solve the security problem.”

Palmer noted how Absolute will combat the security problem and make a more resilient system. “Always on, always working security means you’re maximizing 100 percent of what gets the job done for you rather than a lesser percentage of more tools than you know what to do with.”

“Absolute is already embedded in the firmware of Dell, HP, Lenovo and 22 other leading manufacturers. In this way, federal workers and our military deployed troops have more time to perform their critical duties rather than worry about the performance and or security of their devices. It’s time to enable them with undeletable defense,” Palmer noted.

About Absolute Software

We help organizations recover and resume normal operations in the face of security breaches. Absolute envisions a world where security and IT professionals always retain control over their devices and data. We’re the first and only company to offer uncompromised visibility and near real-time remediation of security breaches at the source.

Absolute Persistence™ returns devices to their desired state of safety and efficacy after malicious attacks or user error, thanks to our unique location in the firmware of more than 500 million devices built by most of the world’s top device manufacturers.