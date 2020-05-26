Mojdeh Bahar to Lead NIST Industrial Engagement

Mojdeh Bahar, a former U.S. Department of Agriculture executive, has joined the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to serve as associate director for innovation and industry services, a role through which she will oversee industrial partnerships.

Bahar will supervise NIST's technology transfer programs and external engagement efforts as she directly reports to Walter Copan, the agency's director, NIST said Friday.

Efforts and organizations under Bahar's oversight include the NIST Small Business Innovation Research Program, the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program and the Office of Advanced Manufacturing.

She led technology transfer efforts and held intellectual property responsibilities as an assistant administrator during her time with USDA's agricultural research service.

Bahar also previously spearheaded the commercialization of cancer-related products developed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Institutes of Health.