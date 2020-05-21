NASA Introduces Roman Space Telescope

Unanet
Matthew Nelson May 21, 2020 News

NASA has unveiled a space observatory that will work to address questions in infrared astrophysics, exoplanets and dark energy.

Formerly known as the Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope, the Grace Roman Space Telescope features a wide-field tool and a coronagraph that will allow spectroscopy and high-contrast imaging of individual exoplanets, the agency said Wednesday.

NASA is slated to conduct hardware development and a series of tests for the telescope following the completion of programmatic and technical reviews in February. A team will develop engineering models and test units in efforts to validate the observatory's capacity to operate under austere conditions.

The agency named the telescope after Nancy Grace Roman, a former chief of astronomy and relativity in the Office of Space Science.

