NASA Joins European, Japanese Counterparts for COVID-19 Virtual Hackathon Effort

NASA has partnered with the European Space Agency and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency to launch a “virtual hackathon” to support COVID-19 research and development efforts.

NASA said Thursday the Space Apps COVID-19 Challenge, which will take place on May 30 and 31, requires participants to leverage open-source and geospatial intelligence data for a range of research applications such as the assessment of coronavirus spread.

ESA plans to provide its artificial intelligence-based EuroDataCube platform as well as data from its Sentinel satellite missions as part of the effort.

According to NASA, the COVID-19 Challenge will focus on assessing human and economic response to the pandemic and serve as the Space Apps program’s first virtual iteration.

The space agencies will begin accepting applications for the hackathon in mid-May.