Naval Surface Warfare Center Prototypes Detection Tech via OTAs

Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division pursues prototyping of autonomous detection systems via other transaction authority, an alternative, accelerated procurement approach.

NSWC Crane said Tuesday it employs Strategic and Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems or S2MARTS OTAs to rapidly develop and test the Autonomous Fiber Optic Sensor Network prototype.

OTAs streamline contracting processes to allow for faster and more flexible research and development. This approach applies to nontraditional contractors and other special cases.

A-FOSN is designed to detect cases of intrusions in naval facilities either afloat or on the ground.

"This solution can detect these various potential threats in real-time and across diverse terrain," said Brooke Pyne, director of S2MARTS.

Julie Doerge, who leads NSWC Crane's sensor qualification laboratory, said the S2MARTS OTAs have allowed the Navy to remain up to date with industry's latest technology.