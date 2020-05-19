Navy Announces New Research Opportunities for Small Businesses

The U.S. Navy has announced a new wave of small business innovation research funds for projects that tackle topics that the service branch has expressed interest in.

The service branch said Friday it opened the 20.2 Broad Agency Announcement pre-release on May 6 covering 55 Navy-specific topics.

Interested parties may begin submitting proposals until the pre-release period's completion. The new BAA follows the previous 20.4 announcement that will stop accepting applications on May 28.

“The goals of the program are to stimulate tech innovation, increase small business participation, foster participation by disadvantaged firms and increase private sector commercialization of technical research and development,” said Jennifer Stewart, technology transfer and SBIR manager at Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona in California.

The Inland Empire region within Southern California offers support to help small businesses submit proposals and pursue opportunities under the new BAA.