Navy Engineers Tailor Existing Networking Tech for Marine Use

Engineers from Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic (NIWC Atlantic) have modified a certain mobile networking technology for use with a vehicle used by the U.S. Marine Corps.

The Networking on the Move technology is designed to facilitate exchanges of information between deployed combat units, the U.S. Navy said Monday. NIWC Atlantic augmented the technology’s size, weight and power requirements to accommodate the limited space in a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle that already houses a large antenna and other equipment.

NOTM underwent half-sizing and power and weight reduction to fit inside JLTV. The SWaP-reduced NOTM variant is also made to mount on Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles and humvees.

“The team replaced hardware, reconfigured layouts and converted most of the components to DC power,” said Aaron Wirges, NIWC Atlantic’s project lead for NOTM’s development.

The technology features a point-of-presence vehicle that uses a satellite communications dome to support command and control functions, full-motion video access and internet connectivity.

The SWaP-reduced NOTM underwent an initial full system assessment in November and is now in the second FSA. The Navy will put the technology in a physical configuration audit after the second FSA’s completion.