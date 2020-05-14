Navy Supports COVID-19 Awareness via Data Platform

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command has launched a virtual platform that consolidates multiple datasets with content on the COVID-19 disease.

The Fusion Cell repository is designed to integrate and disseminate information on how COVID-19 has affected NAVWAR personnel, facilities, programs and other assets, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday.

NAVWAR's Fleet Readiness Directorate developed Fusion Cell to inform pandemic-related decision making and help the Navy globally maintain fleet readiness.

“The Fusion Cell provides real-time situational awareness to ensure the command is able to keep pace with the rapidly changing environment while remaining mission focused on installing, supporting and modernizing the Navy’s command, control, communications, computers and intelligence systems to ensure the fleet remains prepared to meet all mission requirements no matter the challenge," said Mike Spencer, the directorate's executive director.

NAWAR has been using Fusion Cell's data analytics to sustain health across the force. Navy reservists support the data management needs of Fusion Cell.