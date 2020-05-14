Unanet
Home / News / Navy Supports COVID-19 Awareness via Data Platform

Navy Supports COVID-19 Awareness via Data Platform

Nichols Martin May 14, 2020 News

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command has launched a virtual platform that consolidates multiple datasets with content on the COVID-19 disease.

The Fusion Cell repository is designed to integrate and disseminate information on how COVID-19 has affected NAVWAR personnel, facilities, programs and other assets, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday.

NAVWAR's Fleet Readiness Directorate developed Fusion Cell to inform pandemic-related decision making and help the Navy globally maintain fleet readiness.

“The Fusion Cell provides real-time situational awareness to ensure the command is able to keep pace with the rapidly changing environment while remaining mission focused on installing, supporting and modernizing the Navy’s command, control, communications, computers and intelligence systems to ensure the fleet remains prepared to meet all mission requirements no matter the challenge," said Mike Spencer, the directorate's executive director.

NAWAR has been using Fusion Cell's data analytics to sustain health across the force. Navy reservists support the data management needs of Fusion Cell.

Check Also

Scott McIntyre

Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre Takes First Place in Wash100 Popular Vote; Voting Ending June 1st

The 2020 Wash100 Popular Vote will come to an end on June 1st. That leaves you with less than three weeks to cast your votes before the deadline. With only eighteen days left to vote, the race for first place is reaching a fever pitch and the most competitive race to first place in the six-year history of the Wash100 Award is expected to end with a bang. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved