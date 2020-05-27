Unanet
NIST Develops Formula to Accelerate Comms Frequency Sharing

Nichols Martin May 27, 2020 News

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has created a mathematical formula designed to boost the efficiency of frequency sharing in wireless communication networks. NIST said Tuesday that its new formula uses machine learning to select a frequency channel through input from previous engagements in network environments.

Operators may input the formula into transmitter software for use in operational networks. The formula rapidly identifies subchannels that are most suitable for concurrent operation with unlicensed band networks. The agency discussed its new creation at a recent virtual conference.

“This could potentially make communications in the unlicensed bands much more efficient," said Jason Coder, an engineer at NIST.

The formula has been tested via simulation to work with wi-fi networks in indoor environments.

