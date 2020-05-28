NIST Posts RFI on Positioning, Navigation and Timing Technologies

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has published a request for information to seek inputs on the usage of positioning, navigation and timing services. NIST said Wednesday that it is also looking to obtain information on cybersecurity risk management methods that can secure PNT offerings.

As stated in the RFI, interested vendors are required to validate the effects of PNT service disruptions, identify sector-specific standards and describe recovery and response efforts to service interruptions. The agency also aims to determine the sectors that are in need of PNT services.

NIST will accept responses to the notice until July 13. The agency eyes the release of an initial PNT draft document in the summer. NIST will also issue a solicitation for the document prior to the release of the final version on February 12, 2021.