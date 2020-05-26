Unanet
Home / News / NOAA Awards $150M for Continued UW–Madison Meteorology Research Partnership

NOAA Awards $150M for Continued UW–Madison Meteorology Research Partnership

Nichols Martin May 26, 2020 News

NOAA
NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will extend its partnership with the University of Wisconsin–Madison to study satellite meteorology under a $150 million award. The renewal extends an existing 40-year-old research partnership between NOAA and UW–Madison's Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies, the university said Friday.

“This award represents a substantial investment by NOAA in the UW–Madison to continue a very successful partnership that will shape the way we collect and use satellite weather information in the future and help NOAA meet the nation’s current and future weather and climate needs," said Tristan L’Ecuyer, CIMSS director.

NOAA scientists and university researchers work together at CIMSS to develop satellite sensors, weather forecast models and other applications based on satellite data.

Steve Ackerman, vice chancellor for research and graduate education at UW–Madison, said the long partnership shows how positively impactful applications can stem from university-government collaboration.

Check Also

USS Zumwalt

Navy Tests Structure Resistance of Zumwalt Ship in Firing Test

The USS Zumwalt destroyer has completed a firing test with the Mark 46 MOD 2 naval gun system with Navy Surface Warfare Center personnel. The structural firing demonstration took place Saturday at the Naval Air Weapons Center Weapons Division Sea Test Range in Point Mugu, Calif., the U.S. Navy said Wednesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved