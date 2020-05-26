NOAA Awards $150M for Continued UW–Madison Meteorology Research Partnership

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will extend its partnership with the University of Wisconsin–Madison to study satellite meteorology under a $150 million award. The renewal extends an existing 40-year-old research partnership between NOAA and UW–Madison's Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies, the university said Friday.

“This award represents a substantial investment by NOAA in the UW–Madison to continue a very successful partnership that will shape the way we collect and use satellite weather information in the future and help NOAA meet the nation’s current and future weather and climate needs," said Tristan L’Ecuyer, CIMSS director.

NOAA scientists and university researchers work together at CIMSS to develop satellite sensors, weather forecast models and other applications based on satellite data.

Steve Ackerman, vice chancellor for research and graduate education at UW–Madison, said the long partnership shows how positively impactful applications can stem from university-government collaboration.