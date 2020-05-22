Unanet
Home / News / Norfolk Naval Shipyard Secures Authorization to Operate for IT Systems

Norfolk Naval Shipyard Secures Authorization to Operate for IT Systems

Matthew Nelson May 22, 2020 News

The U.S. Navy has authorized Norfolk Naval Shipyard to operate its information technology platforms until March 2023.

NNSY maintained its usage of cyber IT lifecycle management approaches as well as an information assurance vulnerability program to achieve the authorization, the Navy said Thursday.

The certification will enable the shipyard to conduct continuous monitoring efforts for the Risk Management Framework, a system designed to assess the security posture of computing devices.

“Without the [authorization to operate], the [Shipyard Local Area Network] would be issued a denial to operate and no cyber IT services would be available on the shipyard," said Kevin Williams, cybersecurity division head at NNSY.

Check Also

David Bassett

Maj. Gen. David Bassett to Lead Defense Contract Management Agency

Maj. Gen. David Bassett, head of the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office for Command Control Communications - Tactical, has been appointed to serve as director of the Defense Contract Management Agency, C4ISRNet reported Thursday.

Effective June 4, Bassett will lead the agency tasked with the oversight of defense contracting processes. He will also receive a promotion to the rank of lieutenant general

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved