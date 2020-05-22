Norfolk Naval Shipyard Secures Authorization to Operate for IT Systems

The U.S. Navy has authorized Norfolk Naval Shipyard to operate its information technology platforms until March 2023.

NNSY maintained its usage of cyber IT lifecycle management approaches as well as an information assurance vulnerability program to achieve the authorization, the Navy said Thursday.

The certification will enable the shipyard to conduct continuous monitoring efforts for the Risk Management Framework, a system designed to assess the security posture of computing devices.

“Without the [authorization to operate], the [Shipyard Local Area Network] would be issued a denial to operate and no cyber IT services would be available on the shipyard," said Kevin Williams, cybersecurity division head at NNSY.