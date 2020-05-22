NSF, White House Host Workshop on Quantum Information Science Education

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has partnered with the White House to bolster the country's workforce in the science and technology areas of quantum information.

NSF said Monday it coordinated with the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy to host a virtual workshop on future education concepts for quantum information science.

The workshop, titled Key Concepts for Future Quantum Information Science Learners, took place March at Harvard University. The event produced a document that lists quantum entanglement, sensing and other concepts that form a framework for student engagement and education activities in the future. A total of nine concepts compose the document.

"We're thrilled to begin this important work helping prepare the next generation of quantum learners," said Jake Taylor, assistant director for quantum information science at OSTP.

Georgetown University, the University of Chicago and other partners supported the document's development.