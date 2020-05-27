Unanet
NTIA Requests for Inputs on 5G Security Implementation

Matthew Nelson May 27, 2020 News, Technology

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has issued a request for comments to seek inputs in line with the creation of an implementation plan for the government's national 5G security strategy.

NTIA said Friday that it aims to obtain information on various approaches that can speed up the development and fielding of 5G technologies in the U.S. The agency is seeking comments on domestic 5G rollouts, assessment of new technologies, research, development and testing efforts.

NTIA also requests for information on potential gaps and factors that may affect the development of 5G security. The government published the National Strategy to Secure 5G plan to evaluate cybersecurity and economic risks and market the development of secure 5G technologies worldwide.

