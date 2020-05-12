Pavilion Data Systems Launches NVMeAcademy to Provide Support to NVMe Protocol; V.R. Satish, Chris Evans Quoted

Pavilion Data Systems has launched NVMeAcademy.com, which will provide easily consumed videos and papers for the design, implementation, and operation of the NVMe protocol and its networking counterpart NVMe-over-Fabrics, the company announced on Tuesday.

“NVMe-over-Fabrics the defacto standard for next-generation storage networks. We need to understand supported operating systems, network design, and deployment options. That’s where NVMeAcademy.com comes in. It provides insights to build NVMe-oF solutions that shatter performance expectations,” said V.R. Satish, CTO at Pavilion Data Systems.

The new site will deliver in-depth technical education on protocols, deployment options, critical features for NVMe-oF storage system design and "how-to" articles for navigating the subtleties of NVMe-oF for TCP, RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) and use of NVMe technology with legacy networking protocols like iSCSI and NFS.

Pavilion’s third wave of storage began with NVMe, which the company announced in early May 2020. NVMe freed solid-state storage from the overhead of legacy disk interfaces. Hyperparallel Flash Arrays (HFAs) has eliminated the bottlenecks imposed by the dual-controller architecture of legacy All Flash Arrays (AFAs).

NVMe-oF and RoCE have enabled storage arrays to provide the same or better performance than direct-attached storage (DAS) solutions over a fabric. The third wave of storage gives organizations the performance of DAS with the efficiency and manageability of a SAN.

HPCInnovation.com will provide technical briefs, real-world customer use cases, white papers, links to industry organizations, and an ask an engineer questions function.

“The third wave of storage systems goes beyond just NVMe and includes Hyperparallel Flash Arrays, NVMe-oF, and fast networking, which combine to deliver the consistent, predictable, and scalable, high-performance storage modern scale-out applications require.”, said Chris Evans, founder of Architecting IT. “NVMeAcademy.com provides essential content for anyone wanting to learn more about the impact of these disruptive technologies.”

