President Trump Nominates Derek Kan for OMB Deputy Director Post

Nichols Martin May 28, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Derek Kan
Derek Kan

Derek Kan, executive associate director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), has received President Trump's nomination to serve as the agency's deputy director. His career includes experience with the Department of Transportation (DoT) where he served as undersecretary for policy and senior adviser, the White House said Wednesday.

Kan also holds experience in the private sector, having been director of strategy at health care technology company GenapSys and general manager at Lyft. He was also a board director for Amtrak, an entity that provides national railroad service.

