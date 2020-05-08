Preston Dunlap: Air Force Deploys ‘DeviceOne’ Classified-Access Tool for COVID-19 Response

The U.S. Air Force is rolling out hardware-agnostic devices that enable healthcare providers and military personnel to remotely access classified information, C4ISRnet reported Thursday.

DeviceONE uses the SecureView software architecture developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory to allow access to classified data from unclassified devices. The tool was slated for demonstration last month along with the Advanced Battle Management System before activities were pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to C4ISRnet's report.

Preston Dunlap, a chief architect for the Air Force, told attendees at a virtual Mitchell Institue event that the service is deploying “about 1,000” of the devices throughout three-week cycles.

According to Dunlap, the ABMS and Northern Command teams previously deployed SecureView to devices in New York healthcare facilities as well as the USNS Comfort hospital ship.

The service plans to expand ABMS testing to include the Space Command and Strategic Command as well as the Indo-Pacific Command by August or September, he added.