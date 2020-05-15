Race for First Place: Gina Haspel Reclaims First Place in Wash100 Popular Vote; Voting Ends June 1st

The battle for first in the Wash100 Popular Vote continues! After a tumultuous back and forth between Gina Haspel of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse, Haspel has reclaimed first place to end the week with less than three weeks until voting closes on June 1st.

It is in the hands of the government contracting (GovCon) community (YOUR hands) to choose the most significant executive of consequence to the sector. Major moves have been made this week as the most notable executives of 2020 continue to fight to secure their ranking positions.

With Haspel holding first place by a slim lead, it is anyone's game for the next three weeks. After 33 years with the CIA, Haspel was confirmed by the Senate in May 2018 to become the first female director of the agency in U.S. history. In her role, she oversees intelligence collection and analysis, covert action, liaison relationships with foreign services and counterintelligence operations.

For her efforts, Haspel won her second consecutive Wash100 Award. She was recognized for developing new technologies and policies that enhance safety within the CIA as well as national security. This continued her work to diversify the agency’s workforce and improve its status as an intelligence service, which secured her first Wash100 Award in 2019.

McIntyre, now in second place after climbing over 20 spots in the rankings over the last few weeks, with his 2020 Wash100 Award, marks his fourth award in Wash100 history. He was recognized for growing the company’s revenue and consulting services through securing major contract awards, closing valuable acquisitions and forging new partnerships.

McIntyre’s leadership in Guidehouse’s acquisition of Navigant Consulting played a direct role in Guidehouse’s revenue and company growth. Guidehouse is now a global organization with more than 7,000 employees across 50 offices worldwide.

