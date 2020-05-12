REI Systems Secures IT Modernization BPA Under GSA COMET to Support Agile Cloud-Native Development; Pradeep Krishnanath, Shyam Salona Quoted

REI Systems was awarded the IT modernization program contract for the General Services Administration's Personal Property Management (PPM) Systems under the GSA COMET Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA), the company reported on Tuesday.

“We delivered a comprehensive cloud-based solution for property reuse/sales, financial management, inventory, reporting, identity & access management, and data migration/management," said Pradeep Krishnanath, REI Systems' director, Federal Civilian.

GSA COMET is a five-year modernization contract that supports agile cloud-native development, testing, transition, and operations and maintenance services for the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS).

"The sheer volume and complexity of these services and the systems that have managed them made REI Systems' Mindful Modernization (SM) approach the reason that GSA selected our team.” added Krishnanath.

The PPM program will continue to assist federal, state, and local government agencies. GSA’s PPM Program has helped agencies acquire, reuse and dispose of tools, equipment and other personal property items.

"REI has successfully partnered with GSA on modernization, technology, and advisory services initiatives for over a decade. GSA is an intensely innovative agency that persistently focuses on improving processes, leveraging new technologies, and enhancing user experiences,” said Shyam Salona, REI Systems' CEO.

In addition to REI Systems recent contract, the GSA also awarded the company a three-year project to support the Data.gov modernization under the Technical Support Services (TSS) contract in Dec. 2019.

Data.gov is a critical resource supporting federal agency compliance of statutes due to the passing of the OPEN Government Data Act in early 2019. The Act has required federal agencies to publish their information online as open data, using standardized, machine-readable data formats.

“Our agile capabilities align with this new legislation as we have decades of past performances in data standardization within state, local, and federal governments. We will work in tandem with GSA to achieve their modernization goals, while on-boarding and supporting federal agencies implementing the Data.gov processes,” said Samidha Manu, REI Systems’ sr. director of federal civilian.

REI Systems will operate and modernize the IT environment for operations and maintenance, infrastructure support, and application development. REI Systems will improve the quality and increase the quantity of open data by developing and publishing best practices, schema standards, and a repository of tools for the benefit of all federal agencies.

“Our work to provide a modern and highly secure platform from which to operate and scale, while retiring costly and risky legacy systems, will improve the government's operating performance and drive down its costs," continued Salona.

About REI Systems

REI Systems has delivered innovative solutions that empower people and impact millions of lives since 1989. Our 500+ problem-solving technologists and consultants are passionate about modernizing the government to fulfill their missions more effectively. Our customers include healthcare, national security, science and technology, and government operations within federal, state, local, and non-profit sectors.

We take a Mindful Modernization(SM) approach in providing Application Modernization, Data Analytics, Grants Management, Innovation and Research Programs, and Advisory Services. Delivering domain expertise, best-fit technologies through agile execution, and a commitment to customer service is the REI Way.