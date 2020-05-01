Report: George Nesterczuk Named OPM Senior Adviser

An Office of Personnel Management (OPM) spokesperson has confirmed that George Nesterczuk, a more than four-decade government and industry professional, will serve as senior adviser to the OPM director, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Nesterczuk, the owner and president of consulting firm Nesterczuk and Associates, previously held the same role from 2004 to 2006 under the George W. Bush administration. During his tenure, Nesterczuk led the creation of the National Security Personnel System for the Department of Defense.

Before that, he spent time in leadership positions at the House of Representatives, OPM, DoD and Department of Transportation. He also held VP and lead scientist roles at Global USA, EG&G and Atlantic Science throughout his industry career.

In 2017, Nesterczuk withdrew his nomination for OPM director three months after President Trump selected him for the post.