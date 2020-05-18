Report: Senate Panel to Vote on John Ratcliffe’s Nomination for DNI Next Week

The Senate is slated to vote on Rep. John Ratcliffe’s (R-Texas) nomination for director of National Intelligence next Tuesday, Reuters reported Saturday. The Senate Intelligence Committee is expected to vote on Ratcliffe’s confirmation on a party-line basis, according to the publication’s sources.

Ratcliffe currently serves on the House’s intelligence, judiciary and ethics committees and previously served as chief of antiterrorism and national security for the Eastern District of Texas. He joined Congress in 2015 and was also the former chairman of the House Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee.

Earlier this month, Ratcliffe appeared before the Senate panel for his confirmation hearing where he highlighted plans to address COVID-19 concerns if confirmed for the DNI post. President Trump first announced his intent to nominate Ratcliffe in March.