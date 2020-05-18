Unanet
Home / News / Report: Senate Panel to Vote on John Ratcliffe’s Nomination for DNI Next Week

Report: Senate Panel to Vote on John Ratcliffe’s Nomination for DNI Next Week

Brenda Marie Rivers May 18, 2020 News

John Ratcliffe
John Ratcliffe

The Senate is slated to vote on Rep. John Ratcliffe’s (R-Texas) nomination for director of National Intelligence next Tuesday, Reuters reported Saturday. The Senate Intelligence Committee is expected to vote on Ratcliffe’s confirmation on a party-line basis, according to the publication’s sources.

Ratcliffe currently serves on the House’s intelligence, judiciary and ethics committees and previously served as chief of antiterrorism and national security for the Eastern District of Texas. He joined Congress in 2015 and was also the former chairman of the House Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee.

Earlier this month, Ratcliffe appeared before the Senate panel for his confirmation hearing where he highlighted plans to address COVID-19 concerns if confirmed for the DNI post. President Trump first announced his intent to nominate Ratcliffe in March.

Check Also

HUD, NIH, IRS Leaders Talk RPA Deployment Initiatives Amid COVID-19

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) are each working on efforts to deploy robotic process automation to streamline operations amid the ongoing pandemic, Nextgov reported Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved