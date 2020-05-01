Richard Naylor, DCSA Senior Cyber Adviser & Deputy Director for Counterintelligence, to Serve as Panelist at Potomac Officers Club’s CMMC Forum 2020 on June 24th

Richard Naylor, senior cyber adviser and deputy director for counterintelligence (cyber operations) at the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, will serve as a panelist at Potomac Officers Club’s CMMC Forum 2020 on Wednesday, June 24th.

Naylor is responsible for executing DCSA’s cyber operations. He joined the agency in 2011 as the chief of the cybersecurity division. DCSA is a strategic asset to U.S. and its allies – continuously ensuring a trusted federal, industrial and affiliated workforce, and enabling industry’s delivery of uncompromised capabilities by leveraging advanced technology and innovation.

The agency uniquely blends critical technology protection, trusted personnel vetting, counterintelligence, and professional education and certification to advance and preserve America's strategic edge.

On the panel, Naylor will use his knowledge and experience he gained from his career in the federal government to discuss the regulation changes within CMMC, and how it will affect both government and industry employees.

As CMMC’s revision has moved away from self-certification, it has replaced current National Institute of Science and Technology’s (NIST) standards for cybersecurity with a five-level system of requirements for defense contractors.

Ty Schieber with the University of Virginia, Ted Ross of SpyCloud, Terry Roberts with WhiteHawk, and Dawn Greenman with John Hopkins University will serve alongside Naylor as panelists at the forum.

The panelist will also discuss the CMMC’s timeline, how the certification process could change and will provide a memorandum of understanding with a newly established CMMC accrediting body.

