Rona Bunn Named Full-Time CIO at International Trade Administration

Rona Bunn, acting chief information officer of the International Trade Administration, has been appointed to assume her role on a full-time basis, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Tuesday.

She holds over two decades of technical leadership experience, having formerly served as chief of the Department of Justice's (DOJ) automation staff. Her career also includes private sector work with BAE Systems as a business operations principal and with SkyeTech Solutions as president and CEO.

Bunn is also a certified public accountant and has taken up multiple business consulting pursuits. She is an awardee of the Women of Color in STEM Technology All-star in recognition of science, technology, engineering and math advocacy.

ITA operates as part of the Department of Commerce.